Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 20.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTIP. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 175,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,931,000 after buying an additional 21,734 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 269,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after buying an additional 64,303 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 389,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after buying an additional 78,850 shares during the period.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $52.66 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $52.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.481 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

