Morgan Stanley Increases Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $139.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $154.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.53.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $123.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $51.74 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.93 and a 200-day moving average of $115.41.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,224.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

