Morgan Stanley Lowers NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $79.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.35.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $81.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.06. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,838. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

