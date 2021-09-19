Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on ELUXY. Cheuvreux lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.53.
OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $47.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $42.62 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average of $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
