Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ELUXY. Cheuvreux lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.53.

OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $47.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $42.62 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average of $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 36.23%. Equities analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

