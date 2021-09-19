MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Short Interest Update

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 268,600 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the August 15th total of 531,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoSys in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MoSys in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoSys in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoSys in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoSys in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MoSys stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 330,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,823. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $48.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.11. MoSys has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter. MoSys had a negative net margin of 70.97% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%.

About MoSys

MoSys, Inc is a provider of semiconductor solutions. The firm provides hardware, software and firmware solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access and data decisions for cloud networking, security, test and measurement, video and other systems. Its products include blazar accelerator engine ICs, 100G linespeed products, and development kits.

