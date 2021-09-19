Multiplier 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $22,258.00 (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 19th. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $828,510.72 and approximately $22,258.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Multiplier has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. One Multiplier coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001746 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00069714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.00118721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.20 or 0.00175399 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.84 or 0.06929836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,072.02 or 1.00436420 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.50 or 0.00831059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

