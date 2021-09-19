MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) One Day Volume Tops $94.87 Million

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 19th. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be bought for $12.24 or 0.00025998 BTC on major exchanges. MyNeighborAlice has a total market capitalization of $281.61 million and $94.87 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00056952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.41 or 0.00128273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00012640 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00047749 BTC.

About MyNeighborAlice

MyNeighborAlice is a coin. It was first traded on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,000,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

