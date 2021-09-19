Myriad (XMY) Price Down 11.2% This Week

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last seven days, Myriad has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Myriad has a market capitalization of $5.16 million and approximately $4,145.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,798,510,750 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars.

