Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Short Interest Down 31.3% in August

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the August 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NASDAQ:NBRV remained flat at $$1.15 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,275. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40.
Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a negative net margin of 210.82%. The company had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on NBRV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile
Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.