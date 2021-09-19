Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Short Interest Down 31.3% in August

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the August 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:NBRV remained flat at $$1.15 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,275. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a negative net margin of 210.82%. The company had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 226,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,368.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NBRV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

