NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) PT Raised to C$8.00

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GRA. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NanoXplore from C$6.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

GRA opened at C$5.10 on Friday. NanoXplore has a 1-year low of C$1.43 and a 1-year high of C$5.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75. The company has a market cap of C$804.86 million and a P/E ratio of -79.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.14.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

