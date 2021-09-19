National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSTH. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the first quarter worth $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the second quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 48.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 39.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PSTH opened at $19.70 on Friday. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.94.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

