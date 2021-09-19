National Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 59.1% in the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 232,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 86,241 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,803,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.89.

