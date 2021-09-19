National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 601,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,617,000 after buying an additional 61,454 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,895,000 after purchasing an additional 26,553 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 183,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,437,000 after purchasing an additional 17,331 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,007,000 after purchasing an additional 20,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 132,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $128.59 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $90.58 and a 12-month high of $137.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.99.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

