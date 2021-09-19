National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 318 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Roku by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Roku by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,493,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,036,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Roku by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $324.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.62 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $380.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.99. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.54 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total value of $36,071,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $25,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $203,888,131. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.00.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.