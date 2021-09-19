National Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,294 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000.

Shares of FPX opened at $128.59 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $90.58 and a 52 week high of $137.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.99.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

