National Asset Management Inc. Sells 276 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tobam bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SMG shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.56.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $142.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.29 and a 200 day moving average of $200.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $140.69 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

