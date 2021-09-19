National Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,375 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BNTX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.62.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $359.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $330.85 and a 200 day moving average of $226.37. The firm has a market cap of $87.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of -1.59. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

