National Bank Financial Comments on Blackline Safety Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Blackline Safety in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.46). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLN. Raymond James set a C$11.50 price target on Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.50.

Shares of BLN stock opened at C$8.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.71. Blackline Safety has a twelve month low of C$4.60 and a twelve month high of C$9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$11.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.28 million.

In other Blackline Safety news, Director Robert Herdman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total value of C$44,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$271,920. Also, Director John Robert Finbow sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.56, for a total value of C$162,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 735,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,293,243.52. Insiders have sold 37,700 shares of company stock worth $323,487 over the last ninety days.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

