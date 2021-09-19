National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Stock Position Boosted by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

NYSE NFG opened at $51.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $37.87 and a 52-week high of $55.22.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $394.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.82 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. On average, analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on NFG shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.03.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.