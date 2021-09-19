National Fuel Gas to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.455 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

National Fuel Gas has increased its dividend payment by 7.3% over the last three years.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

NYSE NFG opened at $51.19 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $37.87 and a one year high of $55.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.82 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Fuel Gas stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of National Fuel Gas worth $17,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.