Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Short Interest Update

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the August 15th total of 873,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 430,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 492,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 276,902 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Natura &Co in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natura &Co in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Natura &Co by 2.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Natura &Co by 68.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,866,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,345,000 after acquiring an additional 758,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

NTCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Natura &Co in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Natura &Co in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

NTCO traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.16. The stock had a trading volume of 370,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,231. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.83. Natura &Co has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of -113.50 and a beta of 2.36.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. Natura &Co had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natura &Co will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

