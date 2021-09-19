Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.08

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.08 and traded as low as $9.95. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 499,631 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $231.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 409.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile (NYSE:NGVC)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. It products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

