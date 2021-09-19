Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the newsletter publisher’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.05% from the stock’s previous close.

MKTW has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities assumed coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on MarketWise in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Shares of MKTW opened at $8.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94. MarketWise has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $16.97.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MarketWise by 3,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $10,395,000 after buying an additional 1,016,238 shares during the period. Omni Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of MarketWise by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 891,015 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 195,623 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of MarketWise by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of MarketWise by 2,198.6% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,723,921 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,921 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Company Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

