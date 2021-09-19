NEST Protocol (NEST) Market Capitalization Hits $37.48 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 19th. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $37.48 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00058127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.99 or 0.00128415 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00013004 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00048656 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

