NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives $83.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.57.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital downgraded shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

NTAP stock opened at $90.01 on Thursday. NetApp has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $93.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,331,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NetApp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $92,234,000 after acquiring an additional 27,953 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in NetApp by 21.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,265 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in NetApp by 21.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,237 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

