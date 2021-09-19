Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.92

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.92 and traded as high as $5.00. Netlist shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 547,414 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NLST shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Netlist from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Netlist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Get Netlist alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Netlist had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 202.56%. The firm had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netlist, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netlist Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NLST)

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.