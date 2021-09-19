Network-1 Technologies, Inc. Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP)

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) announced a semi-annual dividend on Saturday, September 11th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

NTIP stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.28. Network-1 Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Network-1 Technologies had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%.

In other news, major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $538,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 585,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,986.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

About Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development and licensing of intellectual property assets. The firm supports customers such as investors and patent owners by assisting the development and monetization of their patented technologies which include telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content.

