New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NYMT. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.94.

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $4.46. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $4.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 148.35% and a return on equity of 10.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

