New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,624 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sientra were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sientra by 1,287.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,948 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the first quarter worth $11,419,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the first quarter worth $7,083,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the first quarter worth $5,774,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the first quarter worth $3,342,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sientra news, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $25,051.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,483 shares in the company, valued at $557,747.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Menezes acquired 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $40,484.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,484. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,698 shares of company stock valued at $59,002 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, SVB Leerink set a $8.24 target price on Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.19.

NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $5.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.09. Sientra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.14.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Sientra had a negative net margin of 119.58% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

