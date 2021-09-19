New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 13,450 Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 62.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,450 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Noodles & Company were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 2.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,022,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,760,000 after buying an additional 26,610 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 25.0% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 230,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company during the first quarter worth $1,459,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 26.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 60.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 85,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 31,955 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

NDLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $12.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.77. The company has a market cap of $565.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,237.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $13.55.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Noodles & Company Profile

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.