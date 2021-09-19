New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AssetMark Financial were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 15.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,287.36 and a beta of 1.15.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $253,741.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $903,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,537. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

AMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

