New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $404,000 Holdings in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of MeiraGTx worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 91,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 13.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 13.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 7.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 12.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MeiraGTx news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $39,254.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 423,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,368,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MGTX. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $13.51 on Friday. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average is $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $598.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.29.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 325.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

