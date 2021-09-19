New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $339,000 in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 97,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTXR. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $71,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 23,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

NASDAQ:CTXR opened at $2.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $303.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.55. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $4.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives and cancer care. It is currently advancing three proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; CITI-002, which provides anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and CITI-101, which is a bio-absorbable film impregnated with minocycline and rifampin for reducing acute inflammation and microbial colonization of breast tissue expanders used in breast reconstruction surgeries following mastectomies.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.