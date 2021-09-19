New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $362,000 in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Skye Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

In other PLBY Group news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 76,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $1,941,631.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 698,949 shares of company stock valued at $16,914,872 in the last three months.

NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.54. PLBY Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.90 million. PLBY Group’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

