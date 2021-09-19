New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $381,000 in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of R. R. Donnelley & Sons as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter valued at $11,680,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 877.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,767,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,387 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 3,969.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,126,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,872 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter valued at $3,421,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 227.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,039,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 721,805 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $322,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 236,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,280 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RRD opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.27. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $318.86 million, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.70.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

