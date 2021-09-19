New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 16,360 Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,360 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of TrueCar worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,218,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,113,000 after purchasing an additional 730,119 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,114,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,060 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,228,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,448,000 after purchasing an additional 981,452 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TrueCar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,720,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after buying an additional 113,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TrueCar by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,026,000 after buying an additional 703,363 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael Darrow purchased 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $251,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,104.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Buce sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $101,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. TrueCar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $402.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRUE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

