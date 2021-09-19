NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.93.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,026.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,690,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,465 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $8,568,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.61. 5,089,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,086. The company has a market capitalization of $994.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.37. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $292.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.74 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

