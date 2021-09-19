NFTLootBox 1-Day Volume Reaches $137,079.00 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded down 47.7% against the dollar. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be bought for approximately $109.67 or 0.00232751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTLootBox has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $137,079.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00069873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00119747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.34 or 0.00174752 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,257.82 or 0.06914199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,148.21 or 1.00064359 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $393.74 or 0.00835645 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox was first traded on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars.

