Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 74.0% from the August 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NICK stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 20,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,398. Nicholas Financial has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 17.28 and a current ratio of 17.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $147.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Nicholas Financial alerts:

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 15.88%.

In related news, CEO Douglas W. Marohn acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,277.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Adam K. Peterson purchased 49,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $571,041.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 143,299 shares of company stock worth $1,631,962. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Nicholas Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.