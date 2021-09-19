Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Short Interest Down 35.8% in August

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,900 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the August 15th total of 313,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of Nidec stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.18. 100,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,427. The firm has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nidec has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $36.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.51.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial goods maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Nidec had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 7.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nidec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Nidec Company Profile

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of small precision, automotive, commercial & industrial motors, electronic & optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, and Nidec Motors & Actuators.

