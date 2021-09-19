Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Price Reaches $0.31 on Exchanges

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000660 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.17 million and $109,414.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Niftyx Protocol

Niftyx Protocol (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

