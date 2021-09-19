NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Cut by swisspartners Ltd.

swisspartners Ltd. cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 1.7% of swisspartners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in NIKE by 6.1% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in NIKE by 8.1% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.3% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in NIKE by 1.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.
NKE stock traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $156.42. 7,947,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,293,051. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.74 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The stock has a market cap of $247.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.57 and a 200-day moving average of $146.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.
In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $7,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.26.
NIKE Profile
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.
