NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Cut by swisspartners Ltd.

swisspartners Ltd. cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 1.7% of swisspartners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in NIKE by 6.1% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in NIKE by 8.1% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.3% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in NIKE by 1.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE stock traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $156.42. 7,947,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,293,051. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.74 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The stock has a market cap of $247.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.57 and a 200-day moving average of $146.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $7,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.26.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.