Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the August 15th total of 137,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NTTYY traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $29.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,773. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.47. The firm has a market cap of $107.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.22. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Nippon Telegraph and Telephone alerts:

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.