Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $70,000 Stock Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RAMP. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,181,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,161,000 after acquiring an additional 762,550 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the first quarter worth $37,949,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in LiveRamp by 48.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,594,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,728,000 after purchasing an additional 517,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,930,000 after purchasing an additional 479,172 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,531,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,436,000 after purchasing an additional 454,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RAMP. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

RAMP opened at $47.91 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average is $47.65.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. As a group, analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

