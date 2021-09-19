Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $79,000 Stock Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 3.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 24.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day moving average of $46.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.52 and a 12 month high of $51.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 13.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Several analysts have commented on RUSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

