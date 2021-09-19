Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $56,000 in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMD. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 8.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 7.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 3.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 28.2% during the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

VMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bloom Burton upgraded Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of VMD stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $236.74 million, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.47.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Viemed Healthcare Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.