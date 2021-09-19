Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSI. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 24,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $3.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $393.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.70. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.02 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 20.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

