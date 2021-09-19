Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,140 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,140 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1,608.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SBCF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.67 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $31.61 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $40.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.08 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 11.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

In other news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 178,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.