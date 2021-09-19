Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 70.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 307.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,351,000 after buying an additional 200,530 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $771,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $360,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRLB shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $75.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 1.64. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.19 and a 52 week high of $286.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.13.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $123.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

