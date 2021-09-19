Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes $52,000 Position in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in United Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 80.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Insurance by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,441,000 after purchasing an additional 241,166 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Insurance by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 171,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in United Insurance by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UIHC opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52. The stock has a market cap of $136.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.74. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $8.16.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.72). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 19.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.30%.

In related news, Director Kent G. Whittemore bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $44,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 15,414 shares of company stock worth $45,355 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UIHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James downgraded United Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

